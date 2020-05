Rome, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Italy reported 174 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its lowest toll since 168 fatalities were registered when the country's stay-at-home orders were imposed on March 10.

The Mediterranean country's toll on the eve of its first easing of lockdown measures on Monday officially stands at 28,884, second only to the United States.