UrduPoint.com

Italy Says 30 Migrants Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Libya

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Italy says 30 migrants missing after boat capsizes off Libya

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :About 30 migrants were missing and presumed drowned after the overcrowded boat they were on capsized during a rescue attempt by a cargo ship off Libya's coast, Italy's coastguard said.

Seventeen migrants were saved and a search was underway for the missing after the early-morning attempted rescue in a search-and-rescue zone under the jurisdiction of Libya, the coastguard said.

"During the rescue operations... the boat capsized during the transfer of the migrants: 17 people were rescued and recovered by the (cargo) vessel while approximately 30 migrants were missing," said the coastguard.

The latest disaster in the Mediterranean comes exactly two weeks after a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast of Calabria that killed at least 76 people, with bodies continuing to wash ashore nearly daily.

That shipwreck has put Italy's far-right government on the defensive as it tries to fend off sharp criticism that it failed to intervene in time to save the migrants.

Alarm Phone, a charity that monitors migrant boats, said it had been contacted by the boat in distress some 100 miles (160 kilometres) northwest of Benghazi and alerted Italian authorities early Saturday morning.

The boat was also spotted by a surveillance plane of German NGO SeaWatch, which reported it was "dangerously overcrowded and in frightening waves." In a statement, Italy's coastguard said Alarm Phone had notified Rome's rescue coordination centre, as well as Maltese and Libyan authorities about the boat.

A merchant vessel that had headed towards the boat after the alert by SeaWatch reported difficulty in rescuing the boat due to bad weather, the coastguard said.

- Search and rescue operation - Authorities in Libya -- which the coastguard said was responsible for search and rescue efforts in that zone -- reported "a lack of availability of naval assets" and requested the support of Rome, which dispatched three additional nearby merchant ships to the area, according to the statement.

A rescue operation began early Sunday morning after the ship "Froland" reached the site, but the boat capsized during the operation, the coastguard said.

Two migrants pulled safely onboard needed urgent medical care and the ship headed to Malta to disembark them.

Merchant ships were still in the area searching for the missing, along with two Frontex planes, it said.

"The rescue operation took place outside the Italian SAR (search-and-rescue) area of responsibility, recording the inactivity of the other National Maritime Coordination and Rescue Centres involved in the area," the coastguard said.

SeaWatch tweeted on Saturday that bad weather was making rescue difficult and that "Tripoli claims it is unable to send a patrol boat."Earlier Sunday, Alarm Phone tweeted that it had lost contact with the boat and implored authorities not to allow the Libyan coastguard "to force the people back to Libya where they had tried to escape from".

Related Topics

Weather German Alert Tripoli Rome Italy Libya Malta SITE Saudi Arabia Riyals Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

4 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.