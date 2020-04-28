UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Says Face Masks Less Important Than Distancing

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Italy says face masks less important than distancing

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :One of Italy's top public health officials warned Monday that wearing face masks should not give people a false sense of security against the new coronavirus.

Italy and other countries are debating whether people should wear masks outdoors at all times -- even while not in a confined space.

The Mediterranean country is making the use of face masks mandatory on transport and in stores as it gradually rolls back lockdown measures starting next Monday.

ISS public health institute director Silvio Brusaferro said face masks should be worn on the street in cases when it is hard to maintain a safe distance from others.

But masks "must not give a false sense of security," Brusaferro told reporters.

"It is an additional element, but personal hygiene and distancing are more important."Italy's official death toll from the virus rose Monday by 333 to 26,977 -- the highest in Europe and second behind the United States.

But both the number of deaths and new daily infections were the lowest in over a month.

Related Topics

Europe Italy United States All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

35 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

50 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.