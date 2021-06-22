Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory from June 28

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Facemasks will no longer be compulsory in Italy, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus, from June 28, the health ministry said Monday.

The lifting of the mask requirement would come into effect in regions labelled "white" under Italy's classification system for how rapidly the virus is spreading, Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook. This includes all Italian regions except the tiny Aosta Valley in the far northwest.