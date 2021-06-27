Italy see off Austria 2-1 in extra time to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2020 (updated)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) --:Italy needed to fight until the extra time to see off their last-16 opponents Austria 2-1 at the European Championship in London on Saturday.

Italy won all three group matches to advance into the last-16 round comfortably without conceding a goal. They traveled to London to take on Austria, who reached the knockout phase of the competition for the first time.

Since the start of the match, the Azzurri launched attack one after another. They could easily push to the front especially from the left flank with an active left defender Leonardo Spinazzola, but failed to achieve any goal when facing the tough defence from Austria.

Their best chance in the first half came in the 32nd minute when Ciro Immobile's curved long shot hit the left top corner of the woodwork.

After the interval, Austria threatened more often in the box while the Italian players showed sign of impatience.