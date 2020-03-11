UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Sees 168 Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Outside China Over 1,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Italy sees 168 coronavirus deaths, toll outside China over 1,000

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy recorded 168 deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000.

Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

Tuesday's toll raised the number of deaths outside China to 1,115, according an AFP tally.

Related Topics

China Died Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

2 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

2 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

2 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.