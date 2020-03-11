Italy sees 168 coronavirus deaths, toll outside China over 1,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy recorded 168 deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000.

Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

Tuesday's toll raised the number of deaths outside China to 1,115, according an AFP tally.