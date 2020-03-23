UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Sees Signs Of Hope In 651 New Virus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Italian health officials voiced cautious hope Sunday after the coronavirus death toll edged down from the previous day's world record and the rate of infections slowed.

The Mediterranean country's world-topping toll from its month-long crisis approached 5,500 and the number of COVID-19 infections neared 60,000.

But top health officials sounded -- while not upbeat -- encouraged to see daily deaths fall back from Saturday's grisly 793 to a slightly less shocking 651.

The number of new infections rose by a relatively modest 10.4 percent.

"The figures announced today are lower than those for yesterday," Italian civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

"I hope and we all hope that these figures can be borne out in the coming days. But do not let your guard down." - National sacrifice - Italy has sacrificed its economy and liberties by shutting down and banning almost everything to halt the spread of a virus the government views as an existential threat.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took the extra step Saturday of announcing plans to close "non-essential" factories until April 3.

Conte has also indicated that the national lockdown will almost certainly be extended for an unknown number of weeks or even months.

Police fines for those wondering the streets without a good excuse have been cranked up in the hardest-hit north around Milan from 206 Euros to 5,000 euros ($5,360).

Saturday's record death toll suggested that everything the Italian authorities were trying was failing.

Sunday's numbers suddenly gave them hope.

"We must not get too enthusiastic or over-interpret things," the government's scientific committee expert Franco Locatelli cautioned.

But, he added: "It is a sign that we welcome positively".

Italy's toll since the day the first European died of COVID-19 in Milan's Lombardy region on February 21 now stands at 5,476.

- 'Glass half full' - "These figures are always a matter of either seeing the glass as half full or half empty," said Lombardy's regional health chief Giulio Gallera.

"Today, the glass is half full. But we are not declaring victory just yet." Containment measures around Lombardy have been in effect since March 8 -- five days longer than for Italy as a whole.

Some of the local measures around Milan's financial district and surrounding towns are even stricter that those for Italy as a whole.

Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana created international headlines on Saturday by banning jogging.

Both local and national officials pleaded with Italians while announcing their restrictions to give up their freedoms for the nation's good for two weeks.

The two-week deadline in Lombardy expired on Sunday.

The stakes were high -- and the new numbers showed the measures might just be bearing fruit.

Milan's region reported just 30.4 percent of Italy's new infections on Sunday.

It had reported 51.6 percent of the infections on March 8.

It had also been reporting about two-thirds of Italy's coronavirus deaths throughout the crisis.

The region of 10 million officially registered 55.5 percent of Sunday's COVID-19 deaths.

Yet a range of other statistics pointed to a world-class healthcare system that was being tested to the utmost.

Sunday's figures showed the number of patients receiving intensive care rising above 3,000 for the first time.

There were just 650 intensive care patients with COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Related Topics

World Governor Died Milan Italy February March April Sunday All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

16 minutes ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.