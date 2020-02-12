UrduPoint.com
Italy Senate To Vote On Migrant Trial For Far-right Head Salvini

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Italian senators will decide Wednesday whether far-right leader Matteo Salvini should face trial on charges of illegally detaining migrants at sea last year, for which he could be jailed for 15 years.

A court in Sicily has recommended that former interior minister Salvini stand trial for blocking migrants on a coast guard boat last July.

Under Italian law, ministers cannot be tried for actions taken while in office unless a parliamentary committee gives the go-ahead.

That committee voted in January to strip the anti-immigrant head of the Lega party of his parliamentary immunity, and now the final decision rests with the Senate.

A simple majority of 319 senators is required, with the result of the vote to be known around 1800 GMT, if not before.

Salvini had refused to allow 116 rescued migrants off of the Gregoretti coastguard boat -- where they had been languishing for about a week in insalubrious conditions -- until a deal was reached with other European states to host them.

A Catania court accused him of "abuse of power" in blocking them on board from July 27-31, 2019, and of illegally detaining them.

Salvini insists the decision was not his alone, but had the backing of the government and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Prosecutors in Sicily opened a probe into conditions aboard the boat, where the scores of migrants shared one toilet.

