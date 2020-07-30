UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Senate To Vote On Salvini Migrant Trial Immunity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Italy Senate to vote on Salvini migrant trial immunity

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Italy's Senate votes Thursday on whether far-right chief Matteo Salvini should be stripped of his parliamentary immunity so he can be tried for the second time for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea.

If they remove his immunity, it would open the way for a fresh and potentially career-derailing trial on charges that could see Salvini, a senator, serve up to 15 years in jail.

The head of the anti-immigrant League party is already set to stand trial in a separate but similar case.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Palermo accuse Salvini of abusing his powers as then-interior minister in August 2019 to illegally prevent more than 80 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean from disembarking from the Open Arms charity ship.

Ministers cannot be tried for actions taken while in office unless their parliamentary immunity is revoked by the Senate.

"Defending Italy is not a crime. I am proud of it, I would do it again, and I will do it again," Salvini said on Wednesday.

He has insisted the decision to stop the migrants from getting off the ship until a deal was brokered with EU countries to take them in was reached collectively within the government.

That is the same defence Salvini is using in the other trial, in which he is accused of blocking migrants from disembarking from the Italian "Gregoretti" coast guard boat last July.

In February, the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in that case. The preliminary hearing has been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is now scheduled to take place in Sicily on October 3.

Salvini, 47, is currently in opposition but is determined to become prime minister.

Although the League may be slipping down the polls, it is still the most popular party in Italy and its leader expects to do well at the next elections.

A conviction, however, could throw a serious spanner in the works.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Prime Minister Jail Immunity Palermo Same Italy February May July August October 2019 From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 July 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

10 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.