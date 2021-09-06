UrduPoint.com

Italy Sets New Unbeaten Record After Goalless Draw With Switzerland

ROME, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Italy created a new record of 36-game unbeaten run on Monday, despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Azzurri leveled the unbeaten record set by Brazil and Spain on Thursday after a 1-1 tie with Bulgaria.

Having smashed Switzerland 3-0 in the group game of Euro 2020, Italy had a couple of chances on Sunday's fixture, but goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a string of saves, including a penalty attempt from Jorginho.

Italy continued its lead with 11 points in Group C, four points ahead of Switzerland who has two games in hand.

Roberto Mancini's side will host Lithuania on Wednesday.

