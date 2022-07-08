UrduPoint.com

Italy 'shocked' By Death Of Shinzo Abe: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Italy 'shocked' by death of Shinzo Abe: PM

Rome, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack" on Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe, who died in hospital after being shot at a campaign event.

"Italy is shocked by this terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate," he said in a message of condolence.

Draghi called Abe a "big proponent of Japanese and international political life," and paid tribute to his "innovative spirit and his vision of reform," saying Italy stands in solidarity with Abe's family, the Japanese government and "all Japanese people".

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead in hospital on Friday afternoon after being shot at a political event in the Japanese city of Nara.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Died Nara Italy Japan Family Event All Government

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

23 minutes ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.