Italy 'shocked' by death of Shinzo Abe: PM

Rome, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack" on Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe, who died in hospital after being shot at a campaign event.

"Italy is shocked by this terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate," he said in a message of condolence.

Draghi called Abe a "big proponent of Japanese and international political life," and paid tribute to his "innovative spirit and his vision of reform," saying Italy stands in solidarity with Abe's family, the Japanese government and "all Japanese people".

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead in hospital on Friday afternoon after being shot at a political event in the Japanese city of Nara.