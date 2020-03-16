UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Shuts Some Beaches After Crowds Defy Lockdown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Italy shuts some beaches after crowds defy lockdown

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Some Italian Riviera beaches and promenades around the northern city of Genoa were closed Monday after crowds filled them over the weekend in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Italy has imposed a nationwide ban on public gatherings to slow a pandemic that has killed more than 2,100 people in the Mediterranean nation since last month.

But many Italians have second homes in holiday hotpots across the country, such as the mountainside port of La Spezia.

A local decree published Monday closed access to La Spezia's historic walkways and staircases until April 3 -- the same day Italy's overall ban on public gatherings is due to end.

Italy's ANSA news agency said similar bans were imposed for the beaches in the nearby towns of Lerici and Porto Venere.

The nearby Rapallo beach was also cordoned off on Sunday.

The number of reported deaths in Genoa's Liguria region nearly doubled from 27 to 50 between Saturday and Monday.

Numerous Italians took to social media to criticise their compatriots far walking around and risking the health of those who are particularly vulnerable to the new disease, which is sweeping across Europe.

Italian senate member Stefano Bertacco -- a 57-year-old who has cancer and has isolated himself in his home in the northeastern city of Verona -- posted an especially poignant message for the weekend beach strollers.

"I too would like to take a walk," Bertacco said in a video message.

"But it might be my last."

Related Topics

Senate Europe Social Media Verona Genoa Porto Same Italy April Sunday Cancer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

38 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

38 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

12 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

12 minutes ago

Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus fight ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.