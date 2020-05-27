Italy, Spain biggest beneficiaries in EU recovery plan

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Heavily indebted Italy and Spain, the EU's hardest hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, will be the main beneficiaries of a recovery plan adopted by the European Commission on Wednesday.

Of the plan's 750 billion Euros ($825 billion), Italy would receive up to 81.8 billion in direct aid and 90.9 billion in loans, while Spain would receive 77.3 billion in aid and 63.1 billion in credits, according to a document seen by AFP.