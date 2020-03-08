UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Sports Minister Calls For Halt To Serie A Over Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Italy sports minister calls for halt to Serie A over coronavirus

Rome, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called Sunday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the country.

"It makes no sense right now, as we ask citizens to make enormous sacrifices to prevent the spread of the virus, to endanger the lives of players, referees, coaching staff and fans who will surely gather to watch the matches, by not temporarily suspending football," he wrote in a statement on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Football Sports Facebook Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coron ..

7 minutes ago

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

52 minutes ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

1 hour ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy introduces distance learning for st ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.