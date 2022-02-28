Italy 'strongly' advises its citizens to leave Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Italy on Monday "strongly recommended" Italian citizens leave Russia by any commercial means possible after the European Union shut its airspace to Russian aircraft over Moscow's Ukraine operation.

The EU closed its airspace Sunday after many of its 27 member states, including Italy, individually announced intentions to prohibit Russian planes from entering or flying over their countries.

"In view of this measure and possible further restrictions in the next few hours, it is strongly recommended that compatriots present in the country on a temporary basis.

.. make timely arrangements to return to Italy," the foreign ministry said.

"Tourists, students, business travelers and the like" should return "by the commercial means still available".

Italy also recommended that "all travel to the Russian Federation be postponed".

Canada and Britain have also closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

In tit-for-tat punitive measures, Russia has also been shutting its airspace to various European carriers.

On Sunday, Russian carrier Aeroflot said it was suspending all flights to Europe.