UrduPoint.com

Italy 'strongly' Advises Its Citizens To Leave Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Italy 'strongly' advises its citizens to leave Russia

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Italy on Monday "strongly recommended" Italian citizens leave Russia by any commercial means possible after the European Union shut its airspace to Russian aircraft over Moscow's Ukraine operation.

The EU closed its airspace Sunday after many of its 27 member states, including Italy, individually announced intentions to prohibit Russian planes from entering or flying over their countries.

"In view of this measure and possible further restrictions in the next few hours, it is strongly recommended that compatriots present in the country on a temporary basis.

.. make timely arrangements to return to Italy," the foreign ministry said.

"Tourists, students, business travelers and the like" should return "by the commercial means still available".

Italy also recommended that "all travel to the Russian Federation be postponed".

Canada and Britain have also closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

In tit-for-tat punitive measures, Russia has also been shutting its airspace to various European carriers.

On Sunday, Russian carrier Aeroflot said it was suspending all flights to Europe.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Italy Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

2 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>