Open Menu

Italy Take Gold At European Athletics Team Championships

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Italy take gold at European Athletics Team Championships

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --:Italy won the gold medal at the 2023 European Athletics Team Championships in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday, followed by Poland and Germany.

Sunday was the last day of the championships, which form part of the 2023 European Games currently being held in Poland.

Italy, who were leading the general classification after Saturday's competition, handled the pressure to claim the title with 426.5 points.

Second-placed Poland earned 402.5 points, while Germany took bronze medals with 387.5 points.

Italy's Zane Weir led the way in the men's shot put, with a best throw of 21.59 meters. Britain's Scott Lincoln took second place, while Poland's Michal Haratyk completed the top three.

Italy captain Gianmarco Tamberi also met expectations to win the men's high jump. He jumped 2.29, the same as Thomas Carmoy of Belgium, who needed two efforts to clear the bar and was relegated to second place as a result.

Related Topics

Germany Lincoln Same Italy Belgium Poland Sunday Gold Bronze Best Top

Recent Stories

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

6 minutes ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

10 hours ago
Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

13 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous