UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Threatens To Ban Ryanair For Virus Rule-breaking

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for virus rule-breaking

Milan, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Italy's national civil aviation authority ENAC threatened on Wednesday to suspend Ryanair's permit to fly in the country over alleged non-compliance with coronavirus safety rules, but the low-cost carrier denied flouting them.

The authority accused the Irish airline of "repeated violations of the COVID-19 health regulations currently in force and imposed by the Italian government to protect the health of passengers".

"Not only is the obligation to distance passengers not respected, but the conditions for making an exception to that rule are also being ignored", it said in a statement.

If Ryanair continued to break the rules ENAC would "suspend all air transport activities at national airports, requiring the carrier to re-route all passengers already in possession of tickets," it said.

"The claims made in ENAC's press release today are factually incorrect," Ryanair responded.

"Ryanair complies fully with the measures set out by the Italian government and our customers can rest assured that we are doing everything to reduce interaction on both our aircraft and at airports to protect the health of our passengers."Italy was the first European Union country to be seriously affected by the pandemic, which has officially killed over 35,000, but its contagion rate is currently far below levels seen in other parts of the bloc.

Related Topics

Threatened European Union Ireland Italy All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.