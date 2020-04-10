UrduPoint.com
Italy To Extend Virus Lockdown Until May 3: PM

Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3: PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the "difficult" decision to extend the Mediterranean country's economically crippling lockdown until May 3.

"We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility," Conte told the nation after Italy's world-topping coronavirus death toll rose to 18,849.

