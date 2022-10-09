Italy to face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Reigning champions Italy were drawn on Sunday to face England, the team they beat in the final at Wembley in 2021, and Ukraine in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will be Italy's chance to regain pride after they failed to qualify for the World Cup finals which kick off in Qatar in six weeks' time.

France, who will defend their world title in Qatar, were drawn to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in their qualifying group while Spain's opponents will include Scotland and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face a Group J including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.