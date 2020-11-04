Italy to impose anti-virus night curfew

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree to enforce night curfews from 2100 GMT Thursday in a bid to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.

Conte was expected to detail on Wednesday other anti-Covid-19 measures, such as shutting shopping centres, to remain in force until December 3.

