Italy To Impose Anti-virus Night Curfew

Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Italy to impose anti-virus night curfew

Rome, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree to enforce night curfews from 2100 GMT Thursday in a bid to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.

Conte was expected to detail on Wednesday other anti-Covid-19 measures, such as shutting shopping centres, to remain in force until December 3.

