Italy to introduce mandatory Covid vaccination for over 50s

Rome, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Italy's government said Wednesday that it would make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for everyone over the age of 50 in a bid to battle surging infections.

"We want to slow down the curve of contagion and encourage Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to do so," Prime Minister Mario Draghi said during a cabinet meeting at which the measure was adopted, according to a statement.