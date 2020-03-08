UrduPoint.com
Italy To Quarantine Milan, Venice And Other Regions: Media

Sun 08th March 2020

Italy to quarantine Milan, Venice and other regions: media

Rome, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Italian government intends to quarantine the entire Lombardy region around Milan as well as areas around and including Venice and the northern cities of Parma and Rimini, Italian media reported Saturday.

A draft of the government resolution obtained by Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper and other media said movement into and out of the regions would be severely restricted until April 3.

