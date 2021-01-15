UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Run Higher Deficit To Help Virus-hit Firms

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Italy to run higher deficit to help virus-hit firms

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Italian government said Friday it wants to run a higher budget deficit in 2021 to fund new aid for businesses struck by coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement issued overnight after a cabinet meeting, it said it would seek to borrow an extra 32 billion Euros (39 billion Dollars).

The money will be used to offer "further help" to businesses and citizens "worst hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," the government said.

Last year, Italy increased its public debt by more than 100 billion euros to fund furlough schemes and other economic relief measures.

Parliament would have to approve the new debt request but this is seen as a formality despite the political crisis threatening the government's survival.

Former premier Matteo Renzi, who this week pulled out of the ruling coalition, said his Italia Viva party would back any proposal to help virus-hit businesses.

Italy was the first country in Europe to have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

To date, it has suffered nearly 81,000 virus deaths and its economy has plunged into a deep recession.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza was meanwhile expected to announce tighter regional coronavirus rules due to a worsening situation, valid from Saturday.

"The situation cannot be underestimated. Let's work together in a timely manner to anticipate the restrictions to avoid a new strong wave," the minister told regional leaders on Thursday.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Calabria risk being reclassified as "red zone" regions, subject to a partial lockdown.

Related Topics

Europe Budget Red Zone Italy Money From Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on day-long official tour

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

13 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

22 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

22 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.