Italy To Suspend Flights From UK Over Virus Variant

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Italy to suspend flights from UK over virus variant

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy is to join other European countries in imposing a ban on passenger flights from Britain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, as the British government warned that a potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

"The United Kingdom has issued an alert concerning a new strain of Covid-19," Di Maio wrote on his Facebook account. "As the government, our duty is to protect Italians and for this reason... we will sign, with the health minister, a decree suspending flights to and from Britain," he said, without specifying when the measure would come into effect.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

