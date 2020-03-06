Italy unveils 7.5 billion euro coronavirus rescue plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Italian government on Thursday unveiled a 7.5-billion-euro ($8.4-billion) economic rescue plan to deal with the impact of the new coronavirus that has killed 148 people in the country.

The stimulus package will be used primarily to "increase the resources intended for the health services, civil protection and law enforcement," Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri said.