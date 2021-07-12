UrduPoint.com
Italy Wins European Championship

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Italy wins European championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Italy win European Championship 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 against England in 120 minutes LONDON, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Italy won the European Championship final 3-2 on penalties against England after the game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time.

Marcos Rashford, Jaydon Sancho and Bukayo Sako missed the vital penalties for England, with Gianluigi Donnarumma saving from the last two and Rashford sending his penalty against the post.

The game was just two minutes old when Luke Shaw opened the scoring for England. The left back ran into space before connecting with a powerful volley from Kieran Trippier's measured cross.

The goal rattled Italy and they struggled to get to grips with the game in the opening half hour as England's central midfielders, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, along with Mason Mount closed down nearly all the spaces in midfield.

