Italy Wins Eurovision Song Contest In Rotterdam

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Italy won the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam on Saturday night.

Italian rock band Maneskin took the win with the song Zitti E Buoni. France finished second, ahead of Switzerland.

It was the third win for Italy after 1964 and 1990.

Rotterdam was supposed host the contest in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-six countries took part in the final race of the music event.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

