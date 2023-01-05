ANKARA, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Italy's annual consumer inflation eased to 11.6% in December 2022 from 11.8% in the previous month, preliminary estimates showed on Thursday.

The figure was underpinned by slower price growth for non-regulated energy products (from 69.9% to 63.3%), unprocessed food (from 11.4% to 9.

5%), and services related to transport (from 6.8% to 6.0%), Italy's statistical office Istat said in a statement.

Core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, was 5.8% in December, down from 5.6% in November.

On a monthly basis, Italy's consumer prices index increased 0.3% in December, slowed from a 0.5% hike in the previous month.