UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Berlusconi Combative After Hospital Stays

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Italy's Berlusconi combative after hospital stays

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said Sunday that he was doing better after repeated hospital stays in recent months and would remain active in politics.

"Fortunately I'm doing better, but the doctors won't let me take part in public events yet. Nevertheless, I promise to be with you soon," the 84-year-old told a meeting of his Forza Italia party by phone, according to media reports.

Berlusconi's four hospital stays this year -- most recently in May -- were prompted by complications from his coronavirus infection in 2020.

He spent several days in a Monaco hospital in January for a heart arrythmia, while in September he was treated for a lung infection linked to Covid-19.

But the billionaire media mogul insisted that "we are still moved by the love and civic passion for our country that we brought into politics 27 years ago, and with which we still look to the future".

"I'm still in the game.. you know me, I've never let myself be discouraged by any kind of obstacle," he added.

Berlusconi offered a slew of political proposals, including a merger between Forza Italia, the League led by Matteo Salvini and the Brothers of Italy (FDI) led by Giorgia Meloni into a single right-wing force at the next parliamentary elections.

While some observers have seen his grip on the party slackening given his age and health problems, he said that "whatever Forza Italia's decision, it's me that will take it in concert with our leadership".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Monaco Italy January May September Sunday 2020 Media From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.