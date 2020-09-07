UrduPoint.com
Italy's Berlusconi 'strong Immune Response' To Virus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Italy's Berlusconi 'strong immune response' to virus

Milan, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi "showed a strong immune response" and appeared to be improving after being hospitalised last week with coronavirus, his doctor said Monday.

The 83-year-old media tycoon is being treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was admitted on Thursday night.

"The overall clinical picture appears to be improving and is consistent... with the resumption of a robust specific immune response," his doctor Alberto Zangrillo said.

Berlusconi tested positive for Covid-19 last week after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia.

Two of his children -- daughter Barbara, 36, and son Luigi, 31 -- have also contracted the virus, as has his companion Marta Fascina.

Following a check-up on Thursday evening at Berlusconi's home, Zangrillo insisted that the former PM go to hospital the same night.

On Friday, the doctor said the billionaire was "a patient at risk because of his age and previous illnesses", including open-heart surgery.

Zangrillo said Berlusconi had a lung infection that had been diagnosed early but that he was not on a ventilator.

Berlusconi had insisted on Wednesday that he would continue his political activities despite the positive test.

