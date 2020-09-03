UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Italy's Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus: reports

Rome, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, media reported Wednesday citing sources in his Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two tests come back positive, but "is continuing to work from his home in Arcore" near finance hub Milan, "where he will be spending the planned quarantine period", the sources told news agency AGI.

"He is asymptomatic," said his doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, according to the daily La Repubblica.

Berlusconi was first tested on August 25 after returning from a holiday in Sardinia where he owns a luxury property.

The result was negative, but he was tested again after some people he met on the Italian island were found to be positive, including businessman Flavio Briatore, former managing director of the Benetton Formula One racing team.

Briatore's "Le Billionnaire" nightclub in Sardinia was closed down in August after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Messages of support for Berlusconi came in from all sides of the political spectrum.

Matteo Salvini, head of the far right League party, wished him a swift recovery, as did former leftwing prime minister Matteo Renzi.

