New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Matteo Berrettini became just the second Italian man to progress to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday, 42 years after Corrado Barazzutti's run to the last four in New York.

Berrettini, the 24th seed, eased to a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) win over Russia's Andrey Rublev to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time. He goes on to play French 13th seed Gael Monfils or Spaniard Pablo Andujar.