Italy's Biggest Mafia Trial For Over 30 Years Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Italy's biggest mafia trial for over 30 years opens

Lamezia Terme, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy's largest mafia trial in more than 30 years opened Wednesday involving more than 350 alleged members and associates of the feared 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate.

The so-called "maxi-trial", held in a specially converted courtroom in the southern Calabrian town of Lamezia Terme, is expected to run for at least a year.

