Italy's Ceccon Wins Men's 50m Butterfly World Title

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Italy's Thomas Ceccon won the men's 50m butterfly title at the world championships in Japan on Monday.

Ceccon came home in a time of 22.68sec to finish ahead of Portugal's Diogo de Matos Ribeiro on 22.80 and France's Maxime Grousset on 22.82.

Ceccon went into the final just 20 minutes after winning his 100m backstroke semi-final.

Ceccon, the reigning men's 100 backstroke champion, said his strategy was to go "all out".

"I had the 100 back 20 minutes before so it was really hard for me mentally and physically but today I did it and I am super happy with that," he said.

Defending champion Caeleb Dressel did not qualify for the American team and is not competing in Fukuoka.

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist won the event at last year's world championships in Budapest but then pulled out of the competition, citing unspecified medical concerns.

He has since returned to competition but failed to qualify in all four events he entered at the US trials last month.

