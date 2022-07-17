ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:Italy's Ministry of Health reported nearly 90,000 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country's total number of officially diagnosed cases to 20.08 million since January 2020.

Italy became the seventh country to officially surpass 20 million cases, according to World Health Organization data.

Those with more official cases are the United States, with more than 90 million official cases, followed by India, Brazil, France, Germany and Britain.

All those totals are almost certainly dramatic undercounts, since they do not include at-home tests or those cases that went undiagnosed or otherwise unreported.

The milestone is just the latest in a series of such pandemic-related milestones for Italy, which has been among the hardest-hit countries since the start of the pandemic.