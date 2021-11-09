UrduPoint.com

Italy's COVID-19 Situation Stable Despite Fourth Wave: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Italy's COVID-19 situation stable despite fourth wave: official

ROME, Nov. 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:A fourth wave of coronavirus is underway in Italy, yet the country's pandemic situation remains stable under the current rules, a health official said on Monday.

Speaking to local media, Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to Italy's health minister, described the framework of anti-virus rules in place as sufficient to shield the country from a peak in the coming months.

"The current situation in Italy is much better compared to other countries," Ricciardi told the private all-news tv channel Sky TG24 in an interview.

"This is mainly due to our high vaccination rate and to the green pass rule, which allows people to hang out at indoor places with a certain level of safety," he explained.

His remarks came as several European countries were experiencing a surge in new infections, including Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Related Topics

Germany Italy Bulgaria Romania Slovenia Croatia Netherlands Media TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

2 minutes ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

40 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

39 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

41 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.