ROME, Nov. 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:A fourth wave of coronavirus is underway in Italy, yet the country's pandemic situation remains stable under the current rules, a health official said on Monday.

Speaking to local media, Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to Italy's health minister, described the framework of anti-virus rules in place as sufficient to shield the country from a peak in the coming months.

"The current situation in Italy is much better compared to other countries," Ricciardi told the private all-news tv channel Sky TG24 in an interview.

"This is mainly due to our high vaccination rate and to the green pass rule, which allows people to hang out at indoor places with a certain level of safety," he explained.

His remarks came as several European countries were experiencing a surge in new infections, including Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.