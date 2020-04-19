Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy's official daily toll from the novel coronavirus edged down to 433 on Sunday, the lowest figure in one week.

The total number of deaths reported by the civil protection services since the start of Italy's health crisis in February now stands at 23,660 -- second only to the United States.

Sunday's fatalities figure was the second lowest in one month.

The 3,047 new virus infections represented a rise of just 1.7 percent.

The new infections rate is being watched close by Italian government as it deliberates on how to exit a lockdown imposed over the first half of March.

The current restrictions are due to be lifted on May 4, and the government is trying to determine which businesses to allow to resume operations, and whether to let people out of their homes.