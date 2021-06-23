UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Draghi Changes Vaccines For Second Dose

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Italy's Draghi changes vaccines for second dose

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has had a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine different from his first, his spokesman said Tuesday.

The 73-year-old had previously had an AstraZeneca vaccine but switched to Pfizer-BioNTech jab for his second dose.

Draghi's government earlier this month changed its advice on vaccines, saying those under the age of 60 should no longer have the AstraZeneca jab due to fears over rare blood clots.

The recommendation for those who have already had one AstraZeneca dose to switch to another vaccine sparked a major debate in Italy over whether such a mix-and-match approach was safe.

Last week, Draghi said he would switch from AstraZeneca despite being over 60 after being told his first dose had given a "low antibody response".

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she had received a Moderna vaccine after getting AstraZeneca for her first dose.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Italy Angela Merkel From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WWII Veteran About Fiercest Battles: 'I was One of ..

45 seconds ago

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar junta leader thanks Russia for boosting mi ..

47 seconds ago

Battle for Yemen's Marib leaves 90 fighters dead i ..

48 seconds ago

Putin Talks by Phone With Cuban President, Parties ..

50 seconds ago

41 mln people now at imminent risk of famine world ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.