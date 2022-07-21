UrduPoint.com

Italy's Draghi Resigns After Coalition Implodes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after efforts to bring the country's fractious parties to heel failed, kicking off a snap election campaign which could bring the hard right to power.

The internationally respected 74-year-old formally handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, whose role it is to now guide the country out of the crisis.

Mattarella is likely to dissolve parliament and call early elections for September or October, according to political analysts. Draghi may stay on as head of the government until then.

