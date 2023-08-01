(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) slumped by 0.3 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of the year compared to the previous quarter, preliminary data from the government's statistics institute showed Monday.

The GDP in Q2 was still 0.6 percent higher than the same period a year earlier, said Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

In a statement, ISTAT said the trend of negative growth was "cyclical," adding the trend was due to a decrease in both Primary and industrial sectors, which overweighed a strengthening of the services sector, driven mostly by tourism.

Overall demand also weakened, the agency said.

ISTAT said that the country's inflation rate in July was 6 percent, the seventh time in the previous eight months of declining since reaching a record of 11.8-percent in both October and November last year.

Inflation in Italy hit record last year by soaring energy prices sparked by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and is now equal to the level of April 2022. Despite the steady decrease, inflation in Italy and across the eurozone remains far above historic norms.