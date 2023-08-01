Open Menu

Italy's Economy Contracts By 0.3 Pct In Q2: ISTAT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Italy's economy contracts by 0.3 pct in Q2: ISTAT

ROME, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) slumped by 0.3 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of the year compared to the previous quarter, preliminary data from the government's statistics institute showed Monday.

The GDP in Q2 was still 0.6 percent higher than the same period a year earlier, said Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

In a statement, ISTAT said the trend of negative growth was "cyclical," adding the trend was due to a decrease in both Primary and industrial sectors, which overweighed a strengthening of the services sector, driven mostly by tourism.

Overall demand also weakened, the agency said.

ISTAT said that the country's inflation rate in July was 6 percent, the seventh time in the previous eight months of declining since reaching a record of 11.8-percent in both October and November last year.

Inflation in Italy hit record last year by soaring energy prices sparked by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and is now equal to the level of April 2022. Despite the steady decrease, inflation in Italy and across the eurozone remains far above historic norms.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Italy April July October November From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

32 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

44 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous