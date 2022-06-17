UrduPoint.com

Italy's Eni Says Gazprom To Reduce Gas Supply Friday By 50%

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Italy's Eni says Gazprom to reduce gas supply Friday by 50%

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Italy's Eni said it will receive only 50 percent of the gas requested Friday from Gazprom, following accusations by Rome the Russian state-backed company was peddling "lies" over a series of cuts.

"Gazprom has announced that it will supply only 50 percent of what is requested (with actual delivered volumes almost unchanged with respect to the amounts delivered yesterday)," reducing supplies for the third day running, Eni said in a statement.

Several European countries, including Italy and Germany, are highly reliant upon Russian gas for their energy needs.

As tensions rage with the West over the Ukraine war, Russia has stepped up the energy pressure, slashing gas supplies to the continent in a move blasted as "political" by both Italy and Germany.

Gazprom said the supply reductions via the Nord Stream pipeline are the result of repair work, but EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine, where Russian forces launched an invasion in February.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday rejected Gazprom's excuses, saying the reasons "we are told, are technical".

"We and Germany and others believe that these are lies." Draghi said state-owned Gazprom -- which has said Moscow has every right to play by its own rules over the cuts -- was using the gas supply for "political" ends.

Italy has been seeking to reduce its reliance on Russian gas through alternative sources, while also promising to invest more in renewables.

The gas squeeze, which pushes prices up, "has consequences, not immediately on consumption, but on stockpiling", Draghi said.

EU countries have scrambled to wean themselves off Russian energy but are divided about imposing a natural gas embargo as several member states are heavily reliant on Moscow's supplies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Germany Nord Rome Italy February Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

8 minutes ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

18 minutes ago
 realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

Realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

38 minutes ago
 How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the sm ..

How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the smartphone industry with the rel ..

53 minutes ago
 Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available ..

Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available for order

1 hour ago
 Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the res ..

Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the rescue!

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.