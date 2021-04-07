UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Ex-PM Berlusconi Hospitalised Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Italy's ex-PM Berlusconi hospitalised again

Rome, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised for the second time in two weeks, a source within his Forza Italia party said Wednesday.

The flamboyant 84-year-old billionaire and media tycoon has been at Milan's San Raffaele hospital since Tuesday afternoon, the source said.

Berlusconi arrived for a check-up, and doctors decided to keep him in to conduct more tests, the source added.

The hospitalisation was also announced by one of Berlusconi's lawyers during a hearing in Milan linked to his long-running "bunga bunga" sex scandal.

The hearing is part of the latest prong of the investigation into Berlusconi's relationship with an underage girl, Karima El-Mahroug, dubbed "Ruby the heart-stealer".

The probe involves alleged payments to witnesses by Berlusconi to buy their silence over his so-called "bunga bunga" parties involving El-Mahroug and other women.

Berlusconi, who has dominated public life in Italy since the 1980s, has had a string of health problems in recent years.

He already spent a couple of days at the San Raffaele in late March. His entourage said at the time it was to conduct previously scheduled tests.

In January, Berlusconi -- who had open heart surgery in 2016 -- was admitted to a hospital in Monaco for heart problems. Last September, he was hospitalised for 11 days with Covid-19.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Scandal Lawyers Milan San Monaco Buy Italy January March September Women 2016 Media

Recent Stories

Realme C25 with 48MP AI Triple Camera and 6,000mAh ..

11 minutes ago

LHC puts off further hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s c ..

14 minutes ago

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways retrieves 66.687 acres commercia ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes Work on Construction of North-South G ..

2 minutes ago

Warsaw Accuses Minsk of Persecuting Poles Based on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.