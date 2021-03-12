(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) said Thursday that the country saw exports drop by 9.7 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

The central region of Molise, Italy's second-smallest region by population with around 300,000 residents, was the only one out of the country's 20 regions to see exports increase by 26 percent last year compared to the previous year, according to ISTAT.

Exports from Molise were pushed by 43-percent growth in exports of cars and car parts from the Fiat-Chrysler plant at Termoli that remained open while some Fiat-Chrysler plants in Italy were temporarily closed amid the corona-virus pandemic. Mineral exports from Molise also surged nearly 350 percent, though from a low starting point.

ISTAT said other regions fared far worse, with the island regions of Sardinia and Sicily suffering the most, with exports down 40.

6 percent and 24.2 percent, respectively. Both were hurt by lower prices for petroleum-based products.

ISTAT said the poor performances from four highly-industrialized northern regions -- Piedmont (down 12.7 percent compared to the previous year), Lombardy (down 10.6 percent), Emilia-Romagna (down 8.2 percent), and Veneto (also down 8.2 percent) -- accounted for around two-thirds of the overall national drop in exports.

Among individual regions, some trade relations blossomed, including a 20.9-percent increase in exports from Tuscany, a region in central Italy, to China, a 95.2-percent increase in exports from the coastal region of Liguria to the United States, and a 18.5-percent growth in exports from Lazio -- the region that includes the Italian capital of Rome -- to Belgium.