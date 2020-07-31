Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.4 percent in the second quarter, Italy's national statistics bureau Istat said on Friday, plunging the country into recession.

GDP fell by 17.3 percent compared with the year-ago second quarter, Istat said, as the coronavirus lockdown took a dramatic toll on the eurozone's third-largest economy.