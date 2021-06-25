UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Giorgi Knocks Out Top Seed Sabalenka At Eastbourne

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Italy's Giorgi knocks out top seed Sabalenka at Eastbourne

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi knock out top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne grasscourt event on Thursday with a three-set victory as compatriot Lorenzo Sonego reached the last four of the men's event.

A tight first set went to a tie-break before Giorgi recovered from a second-set whitewash to win 7-6 (7/5), 0-6, 6-4 in two hours and 18 minutes.

In the semi-finals, Giorgi will face Anett Kontaveit, who came back from the brink of defeat against qualifier Viktorija Golubic to win 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 after Golubic served for the match at 6-5 in the second set.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, booked her place in the last four after recovering from a woeful first set to beat Daria Kasatkina.

Ostapenko won just one game in a first set where her serve was broken four times but came back to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 .

She will now play Elena Rybakina, who defeated Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5).

Sonego's encouraging season continued with straight sets victory over Alexander Bublik, the third seed winning 6-1, 7-5.

Now Sonego, who won the Sardegna Open on home soil in Cagliari in April, is just three wins away from equalling the 20 tour-level victories he recorded in 2019.

"I am really happy with the match because it is not easy playing against Bublik, because he is an amazing talent," Sonego told atptour.com. "Especially in the second set, it was really tough, but I am happy with the match.

"I am full of energy because I like playing here. My serve is good for the grass court and I like playing in Eastbourne. There are a lot of Italian fans and it is good for me."Sonego will play Australian Max Purcell in the semi-finals after the world number 283 defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

South Korea's Kwon Soo-woo reached his first ATP Tour semi-final with a 6-4, 7-5 success against Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

Related Topics

World Cagliari April 2017 2019 Event From Top Court

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

8 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

8 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

8 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.