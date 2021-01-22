UrduPoint.com
Italy's Goggia Wins Crans-Montana Downhill

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:11 PM

CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia on Friday won the first of two World Cup downhills scheduled for the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

It was a 10th World Cup victory for the 28-year-old Italian, and her third this winter.

Goggia clocked 1min 10.10sec, finishing 0.

20sec ahead of Czech Ester Ledecka, with American Breezy Johnson completing the podium (+0.57).

While Goggia consolidated her spot atop World Cup downhill standings, the biggest winner of the day was Slovak slalom specialist Petra Vlhova.

Vlhova finished fourth to match her best-ever downhill results, in February last year on the same Swiss piste, to further nail down her lead in the overall standings.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

