Lake Louise, Canada, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Sofia Goggia made a statement Friday, launching defence of her alpine World Cup downhill title with an emphatic victory in the first women's downhill of the season at Lake Louise.

Showing injury is behind her as she looks toward defending Olympic downhill gold at Beijing in February, the Italian star clocked 1min 46.95sec to beat American Breezy Johnson by a whopping 1.47sec.

Mirjam Puchner of Austria was third, 1:54sec behind the winner.

Goggia was denied a chance to compete in the World Championships on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo last year because of a knee injury.

She had been slated to return for the final World Cup downhill of the season in March. Excessive snowfall saw that race cancelled, but Goggia was leading the discipline at the time and captured the downhill globe.

She has already been named Italy's flagbearer for the Beijing Winter Games opening ceremony, and had signalled she was ready for the season when she topped the training times at Lake Louise, where the women are contesting their first speed events of the season with two downhills and a super-G.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin made a lackluster return to World Cup speed events, failig to crack the top 20 with a time 3.60sec slower than Goggia's.

Shiffrin, who moved to the top of the overall World Cup standings with the 46th slalom victory of her career at Killington, Vermont, last weekend, hadn't competed in a World Cup speed event since January of 2020, although she did capture super-G bronze at the World Championships in February.