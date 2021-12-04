UrduPoint.com

Italy's Goggia Wins First World Cup Downhill Of Season

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:00 AM

Italy's Goggia wins first World Cup downhill of season

Lake Louise, Canada, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Sofia Goggia made a statement Friday, launching defence of her alpine World Cup downhill title with an emphatic victory in the first women's downhill of the season at Lake Louise.

Showing injury is behind her as she looks toward defending Olympic downhill gold at Beijing in February, the Italian star clocked 1min 46.95sec to beat American Breezy Johnson by a whopping 1.47sec.

Mirjam Puchner of Austria was third, 1:54sec behind the winner.

Goggia was denied a chance to compete in the World Championships on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo last year because of a knee injury.

She had been slated to return for the final World Cup downhill of the season in March. Excessive snowfall saw that race cancelled, but Goggia was leading the discipline at the time and captured the downhill globe.

She has already been named Italy's flagbearer for the Beijing Winter Games opening ceremony, and had signalled she was ready for the season when she topped the training times at Lake Louise, where the women are contesting their first speed events of the season with two downhills and a super-G.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin made a lackluster return to World Cup speed events, failig to crack the top 20 with a time 3.60sec slower than Goggia's.

Shiffrin, who moved to the top of the overall World Cup standings with the 46th slalom victory of her career at Killington, Vermont, last weekend, hadn't competed in a World Cup speed event since January of 2020, although she did capture super-G bronze at the World Championships in February.

Related Topics

World Snow Sofia Lake Louise Beijing Alpine Austria Italy January February March Women 2020 Gold Olympics Bronze Event Top Race

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th December 2021

46 minutes ago
 Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

8 hours ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

8 hours ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

8 hours ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

9 hours ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.