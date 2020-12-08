UrduPoint.com
Italy's Interior Minister Tests Positive For Covid-19: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:01 AM

Italy's interior minister tests positive for Covid-19: govt

Rome, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, the government said.

Lamorgese submitted to a routine test in the morning and learned the results while attending a meeting of government ministers in the afternoon, said the government in a brief statement.

The two ministers sitting next to her, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, put themselves into self-isolation, although all those present were wearing masks and practiced social distancing, the government said.

Lamorgese is the second government minister to test positive for Covid-19. The first, the minister for regional affairs, Francesco Boccia, tested positive in October and has since recovered.

One of the hardest-hit European countries in the pandemic, Italy has recorded more than 60,000 Covid-19 deaths and 1.7 million infections.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

