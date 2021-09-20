UrduPoint.com

Italy's Paolini Claims Maiden WTA Title In Portoroz

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Italy's Paolini claims maiden WTA title in Portoroz

Portoroz, Slovenia, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Italy's Jasmine Paolini claimed her maiden WTA title on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over third seed Alison Riske of the United States in the Portoroz final.

The 25-year-old Italian, 87 in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 over her 38th-ranked opponent after an hour and 45 minutes of play.

Paolini knocked out four seeded players during the event, including Dayana Yastremska, Sorana Cirstea and Yulia Putintseva on the way to her first final.

