UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Paratore Wins British Masters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Italy's Paratore wins British Masters

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Renato Paratore won the British Masters with a dominant display that saw the Italian finish three shots clear of Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard on Saturday.

Paratore had been on course to become the first player to win a European Tour event without making a single bogey since Jesper Parnevik at the 1995 Scandinavian Masters.

The 23-year-old's brilliant run finally came to an end on his 63rd hole of the week.

But his closing round of 68 in testing conditions at Close House was enough to keep Hojgaard at bay.

In one of the first European Tour events after nearly five months of inactivity due to the coronavirus, Paratore's fellow players formed a socially-distant guard of honour behind the 18th green and he was surprised with a FaceTime call with his mother Cristina.

"It was really amazing," Paratore said. "I did not expect that from my friends on the Tour and it was a really good situation. I loved it and also to see my mum was a lovely surprise." Paratore, who won the Nordea Masters in 2017, added: "This one feels amazing. I am really happy.

I did not expect to come back and win so soon after lockdown but I have worked really hard the last year." Paratore's one-shot overnight lead was wiped out by playing partner Justin Harding's birdie on the third, but the South African then completely mishit his tee shot on the next and came up 30 yards short of the green, from where he was unable to save par.

Paratore had three-putted the short third for par after a lucky bounce from thick rough saw his drive find the green, but he bounced back to hole from 20 feet on the fourth and extend his lead to two shots.

Paratore's first blemish came on the difficult ninth, where tournament host Lee Westwood had earlier run up a quintuple-bogey eight, but he produced the perfect response to birdie the next to briefly move three shots clear.

Another bogey on the 11th gave the chasing pack hope, but they were unable to apply any pressure and Paratore made certain of victory with a birdie on the par-five 17th.

Harding finished alone in third after a closing 72, with the English trio of Andy Sullivan, Robert Rock and Dale Whitnell sharing fourth place on 13 under.

Related Topics

Lead 2017 Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

1 hour ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

1 hour ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

4 hours ago

Faisalabad Development Authority releases list of ..

15 minutes ago

Three Dead After Light Jet Crashes Into Home in We ..

15 minutes ago

People laid foundation of Naya Pakistan on July 25 ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.